Friday, December 31, 2021 – A video of ODM leader Raila Odinga having fun moments with his granddaughter at a popular mall in Karen has excited Netizens.

In the video, curious Kenyans are seen milling around taking photos and videos as Raila swings with his granddaughter and other kids.

‘Baba’ slogans rent the air as Kenyans who had gone to the mall to unwind with their families enjoyed Raila’s presence.

From the video, the visibly happy Raila Odinga seems to have enjoyed every moment as he rekindled childhood memories.

Watch the video below.

