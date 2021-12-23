Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has come under ridicule by a section of Jubilee and ODM leaders over his dismal performance in Parliament yesterday.

This is after he failed to marshal enough numbers in Parliament to shoot down the Political Parties Amendment Bill which had the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

This came as Ruto bragged to have more than 150 MPs supporting him and his course.

Only 68 MPs voted to shoot down Uhuru and Raila’s bill against 113 MPs who voted in affirmative.

According to Murang’a Woman Representative Hon. Sabina Chege, it is now clear that Ruto lacks numbers to effect anything going by what happened in Parliament yesterday, although his allies managed to stall the bill to allow for in-depth analysis.

She sent a warning to Ruto’s allies to avoid early celebrations because the bill was postponed to January 25th, 2022, explaining that even in the 2022 General Election, they should still expect the same to happen and that they won’t allow Kenya to be taken back to a one-party state.

“Kenyans have known who has numbers. Those who celebrated after losing should know that this is just the beginning.

“Come, baby, come. We will defeat you.

“We won’t agree to be returned to the era of single parties,” stated the Murang’a Woman Representative.

