Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has threatened to curse Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, who has threatened to disrupt Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja convention at Bukhungu Stadium slated for December 31.

Malala, who spoke at a function in his county on Sunday, said he will only allow the rally to proceed if he receives a green light from Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who he said is bonafide Luhya community kingpin.

However, Atwoli, who spoke on Monday while inspecting Bukhungu Stadium, dared the Senator to block the political meeting from happening.

Atwoli slammed Malala for punching above his weight by igniting a feud with Raila Odinga, stating that he was the one who made him Senator in the first place.

“This young man, whom I made him the Senator, tell him to stop being erratic.

“The other day I saw him alleging that I don’t give people jobs, yet I gave him the job as Senator.

“…and when somebody gives you something, he can as well take it back.

“Go and tell him he is a young man and should slow down because when I curse him, he will be a nobody,” stated Atwoli.

Atwoli claimed that the Kakamega Senator had been paid to cause mayhem during the rally.

He, however, revealed that he would ensure that security is beefed up not only around the stadium but the entire county as well during the event.

“I have gone out of my way to ensure that the security in Kakamega on December 31, is security that no man or woman has ever seen,” the septuagenarian stated.

