Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has addressed the question of the longevity of his presidency should he be declared winner in the next year’s polls.

Speaking during an interview, Raila noted that he did not mind having a one-term presidency but did not fully commit to making a firm promise.

The ODM leader, who will be turning 76 next year, dismissed the notion that his age was a factor.

“Fine, so what?” Raila interjected, prompting Ombija to repeat the question, this time asking him if he will be a one-term president.”

“Why not? Ask that question to Biden (Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America), he is one year older than me,” Raila said.

Raila further opened up about expecting an endorsement from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He admitted that he would welcome support from the Head of State but not in the form of an endorsement.

“I’d say I don’t want his endorsement, I only want his vote.

“I do not want to be seen as a project, I want to run as Raila Odinga, but if he offers me his vote, I will be very grateful,” the ODM presidential candidate revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST