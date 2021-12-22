Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – At last ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President William Ruto’s paths have crossed.

This is after the two and their allies joined forces to make the lives of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga a living hell

The two factions have teamed up to shoot down the Bill that has the blessings of Uhuru and Raila.

Uhuru and Raila’s allies tabled a proposal for the formation of a coalition political party that supported a pre-election agreement six months before the General Election.

However, MPs allied to Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, and DP Ruto want to shorten the timeline for submission of the coalition agreement to three months to the elections.

They argued that the amendment proposing six months is a plan to force One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to reveal their presidential strategy by February 2022.

“This is a trap for us in OKA. When you look at other presidential candidates, they are prepared. Raila is ready under the Azimio la Umoja and Ruto is also ready under United Democratic Alliance (UDA).”

“It is only us in OKA that are yet to come up with our presidential candidate and we cannot do it between now and February,” ANC deputy party leader, Ayub Savula, stated.

Savula wants Clause 8 (b) of the bill amended so that the provision of six months is replaced with three months.

Similarly, Ford Kenya Secretary-General Chris Wamalwa stated they will move a similar amendment to ensure parties deposit a coalition pact three months to the elections and not six as proposed.

Savula and Wamalwa’s proposals are similar to others fronted by former Majority Leader Aden Duale and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa who are members of Ruto’s team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST