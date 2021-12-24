Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Health Records/ Information Management Officer

Job Description

Requirements for Appointment

i. A Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution

ii. A Certificate of registration with Association of Medical Records Officers Kenya( AMRO,K)

Duties and responsibilities

– An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer.

Responsibilities

Coordinating provision of laboratory services in a number of units/sections; Preparing work plans and programs for Laboratory activities; Submitting samples to referencelaboratories and institutes for further analysis; Preparing Laboratory manuals and quality specifications

Carrying out efficacy tests; Initiating requisition proposals and undertaking technical evaluation for laboratory supplies equipment and formulating technical laboratory standards.

Performing blood grouping and storing blood products to peripheral health facilities; and Processing the specimen according to the specified Standards Operating Procedures (SOP). Receiving and documenting patients at hospital reception;

Registering and booking appointments for: patients to clinics and consultants;

Storing and retrieving medical records documents; Preparing clinics, editing of patient case records and gathering from different sources; Storing and retrieving medical records;

Balancing da1ly bed returns; Creating and certainly ai n I ng master index and updating patient mas f e r Index; Directing patients to relevant ciinics; Scheduling of patients to the consultants and specialty clinics; Assigning codes to disease and surgical procedures in medicine, and Preparing health records and reports.

How To Apply

Click here to apply