AIC Kijabe Hospital provides Compassionate and Excellent health care services at affordable rates.

We are renowned for excellent patient care in outpatient, inpatient and surgical care and have been in existence since 1915.

As a provider of compassionate and quality service, we recognize that a team of people with great character, compassion and excellent skills are our most valuable resource.

To strengthen our team, we are seeking to fill the following position;

Assistant Internal Auditor, Information Systems / Security

Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the holder of the position will be expected to glorify God by supporting the internal audit and management through providing technical service with respect to all internal audit matters of the AIC Kijabe Hospital including undertaking reviews of the ICT infrastructure and provide assurance to management on the adequacy of the system controls.

Key Responsibilities;

Conduct regular risk assessments in the AIC KH’s Information System among other functional areas and recommend measures to mitigate them.

Develop annual Information Security audit plan, programs, and schedules on priority basis.

Audit automated systems and information technology in all areas of the hospital

Establish the extend of compliance of automated systems and information technology and provide support to other assurance processes.

Review, test, and rate controls of system security from user access to disaster recovery plan giving recommendations of system’s security strategies.

Extract data from complex computer systems to facilitate audit compliance and substantive testing procedure by use of CAATS.

Identify suitable audit areas and approaches when the information systems strategy changes.

Support the internal auditor in performing other audit related functions outside IT environment as may be assigned.

Prepare audit reports and carry out audit follow-ups on completed audits.

Perform any other relevant duties that may be assigned by the supervisor

Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems/Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Commerce (finance/accounting) or any other related field

Five (5) year’s relevant work experience in information systems/Security audit with at least three (3) years in a similar position in a comparable organization

Member of professional body in good standing. i.e. CISA, CISM, CPA or IIA is desirable

Hands on experience auditing an ERP environment

Should have good problem solving and decision making abilities

Should be an effective communicator with the ability to handle high level communication

Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness

Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities

Should be result oriented with ability to deliver desired outcome

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages • Must be aligned to the mission and vision of the AIC Kijabe hospital

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 5th January 2022.

After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. Kindly select the external application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.