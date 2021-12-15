Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a leading chemical and allied products company is currently looking to hire an Assistant Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information
- Document financial transactions by entering account information
- Recommend financial actions by analyzing accounting options
- Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports
- Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents
- Maintain accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
- Guide accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions
- Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information
- Secure financial information by completing data base backups
- Maintain financial security by following internal controls
- Prepare payments by verifying documentation, and requesting disbursements
- Answer accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations
- Compile financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions
- Prepare special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.
- Maintain customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops. Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Controlling income and expenditure
- Maintaining stocks and sending weekly reports.
- Reviewing monthly stock requirements based on sales plan and historical sales, which is managed via an existing Google sheet process. This will also require updating end of day sales on the Google sheets.
- Any other duty assigned.
Qualifications
- Diploma/ Degree in Finance or Accounting or in any related field.
- At Least one CFP, CPA, CFA or CIMA certification; extensive knowledge of certifications not earned.
- At least 2-3 years of experience in the same position.
- Excellent use of Microsoft Office word and Excel; very good with spreadsheets.
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent Communication and Verbal skills.
- Confidentiality and integrity
How To Apply
Please send your cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>