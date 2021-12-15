Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a leading chemical and allied products company is currently looking to hire an Assistant Accountant.

Responsibilities

Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information

Document financial transactions by entering account information

Recommend financial actions by analyzing accounting options

Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports

Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents

Maintain accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures

Guide accounting clerical staff by coordinating activities and answering questions

Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information

Secure financial information by completing data base backups

Maintain financial security by following internal controls

Prepare payments by verifying documentation, and requesting disbursements

Answer accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations

Compile financial legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions

Prepare special financial reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing account information and trends.

Maintain customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential

Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops. Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Controlling income and expenditure

Maintaining stocks and sending weekly reports.

Reviewing monthly stock requirements based on sales plan and historical sales, which is managed via an existing Google sheet process. This will also require updating end of day sales on the Google sheets.

Any other duty assigned.

Qualifications

Diploma/ Degree in Finance or Accounting or in any related field.

At Least one CFP, CPA, CFA or CIMA certification; extensive knowledge of certifications not earned.

At least 2-3 years of experience in the same position.

Excellent use of Microsoft Office word and Excel; very good with spreadsheets.

Attention to detail.

Excellent Communication and Verbal skills.

Confidentiality and integrity

How To Apply

Please send your cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke