Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set the record straight on claims that some commissioners are opposed to the commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati’s decision to withdraw from the Technical Committee on election preparedness.

On Monday, Chebukati, in a letter to Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, said he has withdrawn from the committee, saying it contravenes Articles 88 and 249 of the constitution, which talks about the ‘commission independence’

However, on Tuesday evening, a letter went viral on social media claiming some IEBC commissioners were opposed to Chebukati’s move.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the commission dismissed the letter terming it as fake.

The commission also said the move to pull out from the technical committee was agreed by all commissioners since it contravenes sections 88 and 249 of the constitution and also the Election Act 2011.

The Kenyan DAILY POST