Monday, December 6, 2021 – Former Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Joe Mutambu, was involved in a grisly road accident at Kavenge along Thika-Mwingi highway on Sunday night after leaving the bus tragedy scene in which more than 33 people perished when their bus plunged into Enziu River.

According to media reports, his driver died on the spot.

Mutambu and three other passengers, however, survived with an unknown degree of injuries and are receiving treatment.

The lawmaker’s vehicle is said to have rolled several times after colliding with a tractor.

According to media reports, Mutambu was heading to Nairobi minutes after leaving the scene.

The MP alongside the three other passengers were rushed to Matuu Level Four hospital for medical attention.

OCPD Mwingi East Joseph Yakan noted that more details regarding the accident would be divulged during the course of the day.

Mutambu had visited the accident scene on Sunday alongside Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and other leaders in a bid to survey the situation.

Politicians have been under fire from the public due to the state of the bridge at the river that has seen several people lose their lives on numerous occasions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST