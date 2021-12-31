Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 31, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has revealed who is likely to win the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru, Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua are the front-runners for the seat.

On Thursday, Ngirici, who was supposed to battle for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket with Waiguru during the party nomination, ditched the ‘wheelbarrow party’ and said she will vie as an independent candidate.

Ngirici revealed that she ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s led party after realising that people are being given direct nomination tickets provided they bribe party officials with huge amounts of money.

Following her move, Alai who is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) social media strategist, carried an opinion poll and over 19,000 Kenyans participated.

In the poll, 43 percent supported Ngirici as the next Kiringaga governor while Waiguru came second with 35.7 percent.

Martha Karua came third with 21.4 percent.

Here is a screenshot of Robert Alai’s poll on the Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest in 2022

