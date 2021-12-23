Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has criticized Deputy President William Ruto over his message concerning the agricultural state of Kilifi County and the Coast Region at large.

Kingi was responding after Ruto who toured the county a few days ago sympathized with the residents that some of them had lost their lives due to hunger and famine.

The DP, who was drumming up support for his presidential bid, said that the UDA party was committed to financing farmers across the country in order to improve on their production if he wins the top seat in 2022.

This did not go down well with Kingi who argued that when the DP was serving as the Minister for Agriculture during the grand coalition government, did not help Kilifi farmers, instead, he gave those from his stronghold priority.

“It is a pity that when you served as Agriculture Minister, you did nothing to help the poor Coast region farmers.”

“You neglected and marginalized coast farmers when you had the power and also resources to change their lives.”

“Instead you prioritized those from Rift Valley,” his tweet read in part.

Kingi had announced that his party, the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), will be supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST