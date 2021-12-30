Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Pictured is the abandoned home of late Zaire ( DRC) dictator Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu Wa Zabanga ( The cock that left no hen untouched). Mobutu is the father of the famous Kongolo Mobutu .
This wonderful structure was developed on an enormous territory of land ( equivalent to Tsavo National park) and was built in his home town, Gbadolite at the expense £100m ( Ksh 10 Billion).
It was considered the “embodiment of style and class” in Zaire and the world. The superstructure was brightened with Italian marble, Katangese high-karate gold plated entryways and windows.
It had expensive Spanish floor tiles, programmed American cooling and Israeli cutting edge correspondence frameworks.
It also had an extra-large pool, a private air terminal control tower, 3-4 inch slug verification crystal, 5 presidential suites, 6 Jacuzzis and encompassed by a smaller than normal game park brimming with a wide range of untamed life, including Indian tigers and crocodiles.
It had an automatic bridge over a manmade river full of wild crocodiles. The bridge would connect and disconnect when Mobutu was out of home; meaning the only way you could get to the home when he is away is through a flight.
The home also had a world-class bar with white waitresses; Mobutu’s food was also cooked and served by white women. Today it is home to rodents and snakes.
