Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has vowed to drop his 2022 presidential ambition in favour of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking after holding a meeting with party officials yesterday, Mutua said he will back the ‘Azimio La Umoja’ push spearheaded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mutua, who has recently been at the forefront of Raila Odinga’s rallies, said among all the presidential hopefuls included, it is only Raila who can transform this country for the benefit of the commoners.

“We are a party that believes in changing the lives of the less privileged Kenyans.”

“We have looked around and the only person we believe can change this country is Raila.”

“He has been there and we know once he ascends to power he will make Kenya a better place,” Governor Mutua said.

As part of the pre-coalition deal with the ODM party ahead of the crucial 2022 presidential elections, Mutua said his party will soon launch a manifesto, which they will share with Raila Odinga.

“We are not going to work with Raila just blindly. This week we will be launching our manifesto, which we will later hand over to the former Prime Minister in January during our National Delegate’s Conference,” Mutua stated.

The move by Mutua will spell doom for Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also eyeing the presidency with the support of his Kamba community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST