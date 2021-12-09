Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Activist Njeri Wa Mwigi has received disturbing reports concerning a young advocate who is doing the unthinkable to young boys at Nyayo Highrise Estate in Nairobi.

He has reportedly destroyed the innocence of so many young boys and still roaming freely.

Below is the Facebook post by the activist exposing the rogue activist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.