Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 12 December 2021 – Flamboyant singer, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has introduced her adorable daughter to the world.

Taking to her social media pages, the self-declared President of Single Mothers revealed that she gave birth to the child through a surrogate.

However, she did not reveal or mention the name of the woman who carried her baby.

This now makes her a mother of six children- four girls and two boys.

The newborn baby girl is called Elizabeth.

“My bundle of joy is here. Thank you to the woman who carried my baby.

“May you be blessed Baby Elizabeth,” Akothee posted and shared a photo holding her new bundle of joy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.