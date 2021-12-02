Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – Two babies – a girl and a boy – were rescued by school-going children along Kehancha-Taranganya road in Migori County on Tuesday morning.

The babies were put in separate sacks and dumped by the roadside by unknown people.

The two abandoned babies could have a new home if Akothee is successful in adopting them.

The flamboyant singer said she desires to adopt the kids because her own biological children are now grown and don’t need her attention.

She begged authorities to give her the two abandoned babies.

“If these children are alive, please give them to me. I am in the process of adopting a child and it’s taking forever.

“My children are all grown and don’t need my attention, kindly give me these babies and see God’s miracles.

“I have more than enough to share with them.

“Most rooms and beds have been empty since my children left for further studies and my uterus is taking too long to bring somebody,” she wrote.

“Sorry for the mother who did this, I can’t judge you!

“I have no idea what you are going through, God be with you.

“Please Migori County tell me when to come to where the kids are,” Akothee added.

