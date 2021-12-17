Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – There is an Akorino bishop who has decided to drink alcohol in public without caring what people will say.

His name is Eliud Nduati wa Mwangi, a bishop at the Prophetic Ambassador of Christ International Church in Nairobi.

He loves Balozi and when his pockets are dry, he goes for cheaper liquor.

The Akorino bishop lives in Kasarani where he frequents clubs around the estate and mingles with all manner of drunkards.

He said in an interview that he started drinking while he was still in high school back in Murang’a.

According to the bishop, alcohol does not affect his relationship with God.

“I care less what people say about me. I drink to enjoy and that does not affect my relationship with God,” he said.

Below are photos of the Akorino bishop.

