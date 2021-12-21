Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – A man in Mombasa amused Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters when he gifted Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa Ksh100.

During a rally in Mvita Constituency on Monday, the man rose and headed over to the podium where he gifted the MP, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Jumwa paused to acknowledge the gift stating, “A soda for me? Thank you.”

The gift seemed to have been motivated by Jumwa’s compelling speech on land issues affecting people in the Coastal region.

She had castigated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for not having done enough to help the residents acquire title deeds.

“Raila and his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta have refused to solve our land issues.

“But don’t worry, soon we’ll have a solution,” she stated.

“We urge you Deputy President William Ruto, when you ascend to Presidency, please start by implementing the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report,” Jumwa added.

On his part, Ruto reiterated his Bottom-Up political ideology when he rose to speak.

“We must sort out land issues affecting Kenyans at large,” Ruto stated.

“This government has issued over 500,000 title deeds over the last nine years.

“My government shall prioritize the issuance of title deeds to end this squatter problem,” he added.

Ruto was accompanied at the rally by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied MP’s among them Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali and his Kilifi North counterpart, Owen Baya.

Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Hassan Omar, was also in attendance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST