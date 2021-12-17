Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Ailing Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is a man under siege.

This is after the man seeking to unseat him in the 2022 polls partnered with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies to ensure he never gets re-elected.

Business mogul Geoffrey Njinji Murigi raised a total of Ksh30 million in a record 30 minutes yesterday to fund his campaigns against Moses Kuria, who is receiving life-saving treatment in Dubai.

The aspirant held an invite-only dinner that was graced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, and other senior government officials.

The tables had been organized according to pledges that his friends and close associates had made.

The highest level was Platinum, which comprised of Principal Secretaries, business moguls including Paul Ndung’u and the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KNCCI) President, Richard Ngatia, who contributed Ksh4 Million and above.

The next category was ‘gold’. It comprised of guests who were contributing at least Ksh2 million.

Some of the other high-profile individuals who attended the event included National Cohesion and Integration Commission Vice-Chair, Wambui Nyutu, and businessman Kelvin Shaban.

In his speech, Njinji vowed to engage more investors to help put up essential amenities that will be vital in making Gatundu South the best constituency in the country.

“I will make sure Gatundu South has a favourable climate for investments both locally and internationally which is good for our people,” Murigi said.

On his part, PS Kibicho blamed politicians for fueling conflicts and divisions among citizens during the electioneering period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST