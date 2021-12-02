Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – Flamboyant singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth, famously known as Akothee, has asked her fans to continue praying for her as she battles ill health.

Akothee’s health seems to be getting worse, weeks after she was discharged from the hospital.

Her deteriorating health has forced her to go and live with her brother upcountry.

She can’t risk staying alone in her posh Nairobi home since her boyfriend Nelly Oaks, who was taking care of her, has gone back to work, leaving her with the dogs and their casual workers.

The mother of five said she has been getting scary attacks at night and requested her fans for prayers.

“I have moved into my brother’s house since I am at home alone with my dogs and my employees.

“The attacks at night are scary and I can’t live in Nairobi.

“Nelly has to go to work. Just keep praying for me,” she wrote.

The singer is suffering from a nerve disease that saw her admitted to hospital for almost two weeks.

