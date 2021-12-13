Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 13, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has finally declared the presidential candidate he will support if Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi doesn’t contest for the presidency in 2022.

Currently, Malala is supporting Mudavadi‘s presidential bid but by the look of things, the 2022 presidential race is a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking to his supporters on Sunday, Malala said that Raila Odinga is his favourite man.

According to him, Musalia Mudavadi should quickly join hands with Mr. Odinga, saying that he has listened to people’s voices.

Malala also blasted DP Ruto saying he cannot work with him because he is irredeemably corrupt and selfish.

He concluded by saying he is confident that Raila will trounce Ruto because he is a democratic, liberator and person who has the interests of Kenyans at heart.

