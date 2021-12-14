Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has finally revealed the name of the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker is a renowned fence-sitter like former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka but on Tuesday, he revealed the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Ole Kina made the remarks after The Service Party (TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, said he had received defectors from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to his party.

Kiunjuri further said Olkalou Constutiency UDA candidate, Peter Kimari, has joined the TSP bandwagon.

In response, Ledama stated that he now agrees with renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi that Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA will struggle to survive defections in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

Ledama stated that he now believes ODM Party leader Raila Odinga will win the 2022 presidential election, going by the number of people who will dump UDA.

“I agree with my friend @ahmednasirlaw that UDA will have a hard time surviving defections in 2022, and that, YES, @RailaOdinga will become Kenya’s President in 2022,” Ledama stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST