Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kilifi County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions.
Health Administrative Officer III, J/G ‘H’-(1 Posts) REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/32/11/21
Responsibilities
This is the entry level position for this cadre.
An officer at this level may be deployed at a sub-county hospital, rural health training centre, department or a unit within a large hospital or to a specific health programme where he/she will be exposed to various administrative duties which will include procurement, provision and maintenance of facilities and general upkeep of the hospital.
Qualifications
- Kenyan certificate of secondary education (KCSE), mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification with at least a C in English/Kiswahili and mathematics from a recognized institution
- Diploma in any of the following: -Health management, hospital administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
Terms of service: Permanent
Salary Scale: Ksh. 25,470 – 33,950 p.m
Other Allowances as are issued by Salaries and Remuneration Commission
For candidates to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, all applicants must obtain the following:
- Tax compliance certificate from KRA
- Clearance certificate from HELB
- Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Certificate of good conduct (DCC)
- Credit Reference Bureau clearance
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.
The form can either be;
- Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR
- Downloaded from the Kilifi County website Applicants should ;
- Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2nd Floor
- Address it to;-
THE SECRETARY,
COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT
P.O BOX 491-80108 KILIFI
All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of December, 2021.
Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.
Note:
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>