The Kilifi County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions.

Health Administrative Officer III, J/G ‘H’-(1 Posts) REF:CG/KLF/CPSB/ADVRT/32/11/21

Responsibilities

This is the entry level position for this cadre.

An officer at this level may be deployed at a sub-county hospital, rural health training centre, department or a unit within a large hospital or to a specific health programme where he/she will be exposed to various administrative duties which will include procurement, provision and maintenance of facilities and general upkeep of the hospital.

Qualifications

Kenyan certificate of secondary education (KCSE), mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification with at least a C in English/Kiswahili and mathematics from a recognized institution

Diploma in any of the following: -Health management, hospital administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Terms of service: Permanent

Salary Scale: Ksh. 25,470 – 33,950 p.m

Other Allowances as are issued by Salaries and Remuneration Commission

For candidates to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, all applicants must obtain the following:

Tax compliance certificate from KRA

Clearance certificate from HELB

Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of good conduct (DCC)

Credit Reference Bureau clearance

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria MUST use the Application for Employment Form (KCPSB 001) and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates and testimonials.

The form can either be;

Obtained from the Kilifi County Public Service Board Offices OR

Downloaded from the Kilifi County website Applicants should ;

Deliver the form to the Office of the Secretary; County Public Service Board at the Kilifi Complex Centre, Tuskys Building 2nd Floor

Address it to;-

THE SECRETARY,

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD KILIFI COUNTY GOVERNMENT

P.O BOX 491-80108 KILIFI

All applications in hard copy stating the post applied for should be received not later than 5.00pm on 13th day of December, 2021.

Kilifi County is an equal opportunity employer hence encourages women and physically challenged persons to apply.

Note:

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.