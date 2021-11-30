Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Officer

NOC – Nairobi

WFP seeks candidates of the highest integrity and professionalism who share our humanitarian principles.

Selection of staff is made on a competitive basis, and we are committed to promoting diversity and gender balance.

About Wfp

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

Standard Minimum Qualifications

Education: Advanced University degree in Business/Public Administration, Engineering, or other relevant field relating to office management and administration, or First University degree with 2 additional years of related work experience and/or training/courses.

Work Experience: 10 Years of progressively responsible work experience in Administration or Management. Applicants with advanced university degree and 8 years of professional work experience will be considered.

Language: Fluency (level C) in English language.

JOB PURPOSE

To lead the delivery of quality, customer-focused, value for money administrative services that enable staff in country/location operations to deliver food assistance to beneficiaries, in line with WFP’s strategy.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES (not All-inclusive)

Develop and implement WFP regional/country plans, including administrative processes, aligned with regional and wider WFP strategies and policies to facilitate efficient and effective administration services.

Develop annual plans, contribute to longer term strategies and improvements to policies, systems and procedures to ensure services provided support WFP strategic objectives and are in compliance with corporate policies, standards, regulations and processes.

Manage and/or carry out complex data analysis to provide management and clients with the accurate information and reports for efficient planning and decision-making.

Manage the existing resources in the area of responsibility (e.g. WFP managed facilities, assets and travel management, etc.) and estimate new requirements aiming at efficiency, cost-effectiveness and timeliness of operations and services.

Facilitate the compliance of the services provided (e.g. WFP managed facilities, assets and travel management, etc.) with the corporate Occupational Safety and Health Policy and provide recommendations to the management on any improvements/changes, when required.

Promote a culture of environmental sustainability throughout WFP by role modelling actions that drive sustainability in all administrative activities.

Manage and motivate a multicultural team(s), provide coaching, training and guidance as required to ensure appropriate development and enable high performance.

Build productive partnerships with WFP stakeholders, other UN agencies and local government offices.

Strengthen the capacity of WFP staff and partners through the delivery of trainings, workshops, daily interaction, etc. for efficient and effective delivery of food assistance to beneficiaries.

Contribute to preparedness actions such as risk analysis, and contingency planning, monitoring the management of risks and reporting on actions taken.

Other as required.

4Ps CORE ORGANISATIONAL CAPABILITIES

Purpose

Understand and communicate the Strategic Objectives: Utilizes understanding of WFP’s Strategic Objectives to communicate linkages to team objectives and work.

Be a force for positive change: Proactively identifies and develops new methods or improvements for self and immediate team to address work challenges within own work area.

Make the mission inspiring to our team: Identifies opportunities to further align individual contributions with WFP’s mission of making an impact on local communities.

Make our mission visible in everyday actions: Helps colleagues to see the link between their individual tasks and the contributions of their unit’s goals to the broader context of WFP’s mission.

People

Look for ways to strengthen people’s skills: Is able to identify, support and encourage focused on-the-job learning opportunities to address gaps between current skillsets and needed future skillsets for WFP.

Create an inclusive culture: Recognizes the contributions of teammates, and encourages contributions from culturally different team mates to recognise the value of diversity above and beyond just including it in programming for beneficiaries.

Be a coach & provide constructive feedback: Provides and solicits ongoing constructive feedback on strengths and development opportunities to help develop individual skills, whilst also helping others identify areas for improvement.

Create an “I will”/”We will” spirit: Sets clear targets for self and others to focus team efforts in ambiguous situations (e.g., unprecedented issues and/or scenarios)

Performance

Encourage innovation & creative solutions: Thinks beyond team’s conventional approaches to formulate creative methods for delivering food aid and assistance to beneficiaries.

Focus on getting results: Maintains focus on achieving individual results in the face of obstacles such as volatile or fragile environments and/or organizational roadblocks.

Make commitments and make good on commitments: Takes personal accountability for upholding and delivering upon team’s commitments and provides assurance to stakeholders.

Be Decisive: Demonstrates ability to adjust to team’s plans and priorities to optimize outcomes in light of evolving directives, while also responding quickly in high-pressure environments, such as in emergency settings.

Partnership

Connect and share across WFP units: Demonstrates an understanding of when and how to tactfully engage other units in conversations on impact, timing, or planning.

Build strong external partnerships: Networks regularly with key external partners using formal and informal opportunities to understand each partner’s unique value proposition, and to build and strengthen relationships.

Be politically agile & adaptable: Demonstrates ability to adapt engagement approach in the context of evolving partner circumstances and expectations.

Be clear about the value WFP brings to partnerships: Demonstrates ability to articulate to internal and external audiences the value that individual contributions and immediate teams bring to partnerships.

Functional Capabilities

Capability Name Description of the behaviour expected for the proficiency level

Business Support Services & Reporting Establishes strategic direction and policies that expertly align to local needs and the Programme’s strategic objectives. Promotes the strategic value of impactful reporting in supporting well-informed decisions making.

Internal Controls & Risk Management for Administration and Engineering Demonstrates in-depth knowledge of internal controls and proper accounting procedures and systems to recommend improvements where necessary to address current weaknesses, mitigate risks to mission-critical WFP operations and maximise client satisfaction.

Resource Management for Administration and Engineering Oversees staffing for HQ and Field resources at the programme level, taking resource usage trends and forecasting data into account.

Specialised Knowledge in Administrative Services Applies expert knowledge of administration best practice, concepts and principles and advanced understanding of WFP standards, processes and infrastructure to manage optimisation across the entire organisation, and to drive technological and process improvements which position WFP as a pioneer in administrative services.

Customer Focus Proactively monitors performance and delivers high quality service to meet the needs of customers, requesting customer feedback and taking ownership of customer problems that arise. Pre-empts needs of customers based on experience.

Desired Experiences For Entry Into The Role

Has gained experience in administration and applies this to all activities.

Has managed small teams of staff with related areas of expertise.

Has provided support in leading projects and input into function policies.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process.

The World Food Programme DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

WFP embraces diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to building a team that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in all ways.

All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications and merit.

Applicants profile MUST match the C.V attached. Any discrepancies between the C.V and the profile will lead to automatic disqualification.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to World Food Programme (WFP) on career5.successfactors.eu to apply