Administration Officer

(JOB GRADE KFC 6)-JOB REF NO: KFC/HRA/AO/2021

Job Purpose

The cadre is responsible for the provision and management of office administrative services to facilitate the achievement of the Commission’s mandate.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Have Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:– Public Administration, Business Administration, Political Science/Government, Anthropology equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Be proficient in computer applications; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How To Apply

Please submit your application to csdlsrecruit2021@filmingkenya.com so as to be received not later than 4th January 2022.

INTEGRITY CLEARANCE:

In addition to the qualifications set above, shortlisted candidates will be required to provide copies of clearance certificates/letters of good standing from the following;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Credit Bureau Reference.

TERMS OF SERVICE

An attractive remunerative package, commensurate to qualifications, experience and responsibilities and in line with government guidelines will be offered to the successful applicant. The appointment is on a permanent and pensionable terms

Applications MUST consist of application cover letter, detailed CV with three (3) referees contacts; Indicate your current position, current remuneration, expected remuneration, e-mail and day-time telephone contact, relevant Certificates and Testimonials; and copy of National ID/Passport to be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission,

Jumuia Place, Second Floor, Lenana Road,

P. O. Box 76417,

00508 Nairobi.

KFC is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women, youth and

persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Applications without the relevant qualifications, copies of

required documents will not be considered.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted