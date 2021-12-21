Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HR & Admin Officer

Contract Basis

HR & Admin Department.

Summary:

The holder of this position will be responsible for processing employee data as well as updating the policies of our company. You will also play a lead role in learning & development, and the process of recruiting while supervising the admin team members and providing admin assistance where needed.

Principal Accountabilities:

Coordinating end-to–end Recruitment and Selection Process

Managing the Training and Development calendar and overseeing roll-out to the staff

Handling Employee Grievances and Employee Relations

In charge of coordinating Employee Welfare Programs

HR & Admin Reporting and periodic catch-ups with the MD

Updating and implementing of HR Policies

Coordinate Administrative functions in the organization

Policies creation and implementation

In charge of maintaining Employee Records

Payroll Administration

Coordination of ISO 9001:2015

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Human Resource Management or Business

CHRP-k holder and member of IHRM

2 year of prior work experience in HR & Admin

Conﬁdentiality & ability to maintain employees’ personal

Knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 will be an added advantage

Outstanding problem-solving

Exceptional attention to

Good Knowledge in Kenya Labor Laws (e.g. organizational health and safety, employee beneﬁt, )

Proﬁcient with Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS).

How To Apply

To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com

and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021