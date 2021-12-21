Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HR & Admin Officer
Contract Basis
HR & Admin Department.
Summary:
The holder of this position will be responsible for processing employee data as well as updating the policies of our company. You will also play a lead role in learning & development, and the process of recruiting while supervising the admin team members and providing admin assistance where needed.
Principal Accountabilities:
- Coordinating end-to–end Recruitment and Selection Process
- Managing the Training and Development calendar and overseeing roll-out to the staff
- Handling Employee Grievances and Employee Relations
- In charge of coordinating Employee Welfare Programs
- HR & Admin Reporting and periodic catch-ups with the MD
- Updating and implementing of HR Policies
- Coordinate Administrative functions in the organization
- Policies creation and implementation
- In charge of maintaining Employee Records
- Payroll Administration
- Coordination of ISO 9001:2015
Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Human Resource Management or Business
- CHRP-k holder and member of IHRM
- 2 year of prior work experience in HR & Admin
- Conﬁdentiality & ability to maintain employees’ personal
- Knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 will be an added advantage
- Outstanding problem-solving
- Exceptional attention to
- Good Knowledge in Kenya Labor Laws (e.g. organizational health and safety, employee beneﬁt, )
- Proﬁcient with Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS).
How To Apply
To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com
and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>