HR & Admin Officer

Contract Basis

HR & Admin Department.

Summary:

The holder of this position will be responsible for processing employee data as well as updating the policies of our company. You will also play a lead role in learning & development, and the process of recruiting while supervising the admin team members and providing admin assistance where needed.

Principal Accountabilities:

  • Coordinating end-to–end Recruitment and Selection Process
  • Managing the Training and Development calendar and overseeing roll-out to the staff
  • Handling Employee Grievances and Employee Relations
  • In charge of coordinating Employee Welfare Programs
  • HR & Admin Reporting and periodic catch-ups with the MD
  • Updating and implementing of HR Policies
  • Coordinate Administrative functions in the organization
  • Policies creation and implementation
  • In charge of maintaining Employee Records
  • Payroll Administration
  • Coordination of ISO 9001:2015

Skills and Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Human Resource Management or Business
  • CHRP-k holder and member of IHRM
  • 2 year of prior work experience in HR & Admin
  • Conﬁdentiality & ability to maintain employees’ personal
  • Knowledge of ISO 9001:2015 will be an added advantage
  • Outstanding problem-solving
  • Exceptional attention to
  • Good Knowledge in Kenya Labor Laws (e.g. organizational health and safety, employee beneﬁt, )
  • Proﬁcient with Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS).

How To Apply

To apply, send your CV and Motivation letter to recruitment@lawafrica.com

and quote the job title on the subject of the email by 31st December 2021

