Vacancy: HR and Administrative Officer

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Start date: January 2021

We are a fast-growing manufacturing company seeking to hire a competent, business-minded and strategic Human Resource Officer. The successful candidates will be tasked with managing the staff and be in charge of the day-to-day operation of the company.

Key tasks:

Coordinate the recruitment and placement of new staff as required and conduct staff orientation

Co-ordinate closely with management to anticipate the need for additional manpower resources

Ensures performance management and staff development by addressing training and development goals for all staff are achieved

Custodian of all HR policies and procedures, enforce implementation and adherence while recommending revisions and improvements

Ensures staff files, employment contracts, job descriptions, and all other individual staff documentation are kept up to date.

Ensure the organization’s HR policies are compliant with legal and local labor laws hence minimizing HR and compliance risks

Help to build and maintain a positive organizational culture across the organization

Support the payroll process by ensuring that correct data is provided to the finance department.

Manage the office administration requirements such as office maintenance, vehicle maintenance, office environment and logistics, operational procurement requirements among others

Day-to-day management of departmental staff to ensure delivery of assignments, tasks ongoing development feedback

Work hand in hand with Director in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Maintaining accurate administrative records and preparation of admin reports as required

Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by management.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or Social Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from a recognized institution

Member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM)

3- 5 years’ experience in a manufacturing company

Conversant with the labor laws in Kenya and up to date with HR best practices

Excellent organizational skills

Passion for building teams, finding talent, building relationships and tackling challenging people-related issues.

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills combined with a sense of initiative, urgency and integrity

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please Click here to submit your application by 11th December 2021

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.