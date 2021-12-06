Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMIN/HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER_NAIROBI

Closing date”: December 10, 2021

Department: ADMIN_HR

Direct hierarchy: Senior Admin/HR Officer

Location: Nairobi

Starting date: January 2022

I. Background on ACTED

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context. Their 3,300 staff is committed in to responding to emergencies worldwide, to supporting recovery and rehabilitation, towards sustainable development.

ACTED is looking for professionally confident, self-motivated, experienced and committed team player to fill the Admin/HR Officer position based in Nairobi.**

II. Position Profile

Under the supervision of the Senior Admin/HR Officer, s/he will perform Human Resource and administrative management for ACTED in Kenya and support to other ACTED mission within Horn of Africa as outlined by the external governing laws, the ACTED specific policies and your line manager’s guidance.

III. Duties and Responsibilities

Recruitment & Onboarding processes

· Drafting of vacancy adverts and sending them to the Senior ADMIN/HR Officer for review when requested.

· Send out invitations to short-listed candidates and communicate to the unsuccessful candidates.

· Facilitate interview processes by preparing interview packages and ensuring reservation of interview rooms.

· Facilitate vetting of candidates after offer is made

· Support onboarding processes for new staff

HR Titanics (Payroll/Homere), Benefits

· When requested, update some sections of the HR Titanic& or HOMERE (as applicable) and submit to the Senior Admin/HR Officer at the Regional Office for review on 20th of every month.

· Ensure statutory deductions calculations match the formulas of the respective statutory body.

· Payslip management- Ensure all payslips are printed and approved. Ensure that they are signed by the staff and filed on monthly basis.

· Prepare the monthly Expat presence table and ensure that it is sent to Country Admin/HR Manager by 08th of every month.

Staff Information management

· Regularly update and maintain accurate excel database for both national and international staff-Share the same with Senior Admin/HR Officer at the end of each month.

Contracts and ToRs

· Under the guidance of Senior Admin/HR Officer, draft employment contracts for new staff for review. Ensure the contracts are reviewed, approved and handed to staff before they are engaged.

· Follow up and aware the respective manager, AHRM &CFM for the end of contracts a month in advance in order to advise renewal accordingly.

Leave follow up, Leave the planning, and public holidays

· Regularly update and maintain leave follow ups and leave planning for all the staff in Kenya.

· Prepare a list of public holidays and Keep all staff informed of public holidays

Employee Files Documentation/ Records Management and document tracking

· In charge of filling of personnel folders both physically and digitally at mission level.

· Open new files for new staff and ensure that all the required recruitment and onboarding documentation has been filed.

· Ensure employee files are consistently updated upon hire and conduct monthly monitoring of employee files to verify that relevant onboarding documents, contract documentation, policy forms, performance management documents, staff training forms, leave requests, timesheets, pay slips, etc documents are filed for all staff.

· Maintain a control and check system of the attendance all staff and ensure updated Leave Follow Up and the attendance sheets are collected from the staff and properly filed.

· Ensure separation documents are appropriately filed for all staff

· Send a monthly Audit checklist report to the Senior Admin/HR Officer for all national employees.

· Ensure that each staff has their own personnel folder, updated regularly with the HR documents (contra cts,ToRs, Appraisals, ACTED Letters, Payslips, Attendance sheets, Leave requests, CV, Cover letter, interview records, academic certificates, Reference checks, next of kin details, medical certificate etc. and confidentially maintain them.

Daily worker FU

· Ensure that daily worker requests are signed by all the relevant managers and sent back to the staff before commencement of the works.

· On monthly basis, prepare and share the payroll for the temporary workers

Insurances (Medical, WIBA/GPA)

· Facilitate and ensure medical scheme enrollment forms for new staff and dependents are duly completed and submitted to the medical insurer.

· Following up on the cards, claims, invoices etc

Coordinate Admin/HR meetings/activities

· Facilitate staff general meetings and other meetings initiated by Admin/HR by sending out meeting requests and reminders to staff

· Take notes during staff meetings, Admin/HR team meetings & other meetings as may be requested by the Senior Admin/HR Officer

Others:

· Ensure that documents for audit are prepared and presented when needed

· Support the ADMIN/HR Department colleagues in daily relevant activities

· Any other duties as assigned by your line manager.

IV. Qualifications/Skills Required

· Bachelor Degree in Business Administration, Human Resource option

· CHRP or Diploma in HRM is an added advantage. Member of IHRM

· A minimum of four years’ experience in a similar position in an INGO with a proven track record of success.

· Deep and clear understanding of employment Act, various regulations and statutory law in the Country

· Computer Literate – MS Outlook and Excel and basic software application and familiarity with the internet and email communications

· Strong communication, analytical (Context, people), organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail.

· Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to establish effective work relations at all levels.

· Proven ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines and work with limited supervision, pro-active and a good team-player.

· High level of integrity and honesty.How to Apply

Qualified national persons with the required skills are invited to submit their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter as a single document i.e. with the cover letter being on the first page and the CV starting on the second page, detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 10TH December, 2021 with the subject line “ADMIN/HR OFFICER_NAIROBI”

Please do not attach any other documents while sending your applications, if required they will be requested at a later stage.

Female Candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent in connection with recruitments.

ACTED is committed to protecting beneficiaries within our programmes from exploitation and abuse and any kind of misconduct. ACTED has specific policies, including PSEA and Child Protection, which outlines the expected behaviour and the responsibility of all staff, beneficiaries, consultants and other stakeholders and has zero tolerance towards misconducts. Any candidate offered a job with ACTED will be expected to sign ACTED’s organizational Policies and Code of Conduct as an annex to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.