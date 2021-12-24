Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PRINCIPAL HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER – (NTSA GRADE 6) – REF:

Reporting to the Manager Human Resource, the Principal HR office will be responsible for ensuring the Authority has talented people it requires to improve business value and make it possible to reach strategic goals.

Responsibilities

Facilitate recruitment and selection of staff through seeking of approvals, preparation of job adverts, participation in shortlisting of prospective candidates for interviews and conducting interviews as per the recruitment policy;

Participate in workforce analysis to minimize duplication of tasks/activities, determine optimum staff numbers and redesign of organization structures;

Conduct job analysis and develop job descriptions and specifications;

Undertake placement, transfers, re-designation, re-grading and promotion of staff;

Facilitate confirmation of staff in appointment and probation management;

Draft Board Papers for HR and Administration Department;

Facilitate succession planning in the Authority;

Carry our human resource planning;

Oversee HR records management;

Leave administration;

Participate in organization culture change management;

Administration of employee relations including staff discipline function;

Carry out review and implementation of HR Policy Instruments including

Career Progression Guidelines, HR Policy Manual, Staff Establishment,

Organizational Structure and Grading Structure;

Develop terms of reference/specifications for HR and Administration related tenders;

Provide advice to management and staff on a broad range of employee issues including general HR issues, policy interpretation, work conditions, employee development and performance management;

Receive, analyze and follow up to ensure resolution of employee grievances and complaints as per the HR policy;

Prepare activity and periodic reports on implementation of HR Department

Performance Contract indicators;

Manage staff separation process as per the HR policy;

Provide counselling to staff as appropriate;

Coordinate employee satisfaction surveys to determine employee attitudes and perceptions; and

Enforcement of Labour Laws, and HR policies and procedures relevant to

Employee Resourcing and discipline function.

Qualifications

Eight (8) years relevant work experience, 3 of which must have been in a supervisory position in a large organization;

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Public Administration, Business Administration, or a related field from a recognized institution;

Diploma/Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management or any other relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

Certified Human Resource Professional (K); and

Membership to IHRM (K)

Skills and Competencies

Excellent conflict management and problem solving;

Excellent Communication and report writing skills;

Counselling skills;

Good analytical skills;

Excellent supervisory skills;

Negotiation skills;

Good planning and organizational skills; and

Budgeting skills

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above position are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Candidates must therefore, obtain and submit the following documents together with their applications:

Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the job reference number on both the application and envelope to the address below on or before 5:00pm on

Tuesday 11th January, 2022 enclosing CVs with full details of educational background and professional qualifications. The application should also have copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and the National ID card. Applications may be deposited at the Authority’s Head Office, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, Ground Floor, 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi in the application box or posted to:

The Director General

National Transport and Safety Authority

316 Upper Hill Chambers, 2

nd Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box, 3602 -00506

NAIROBI.

NTSA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.

Youth, Women and Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.