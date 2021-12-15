Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HR & Administration Assistant

Duty Station: Kakuma/ Kalobeyei

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Primary purpose:

Responsible for general administration work in the areas of Personnel management, Performance Management and staff Development that are necessary to maintain a skilled and competent workforce at field level.

Tasks and duties

Ensure proper use and maintenance of office equipment such as computers, printers, cameras, generators, etc.

Ensure that all organizational assets are insured and that all policies are up to-date.

Ensure that the office is clean, safe and secure through effective supervision of the administrative staff.

Manage staff leave plans and ensure timely submission of time sheets

Develop and ensure effective implementation of the personal work plans for Admin department staff.

Ensure proper documentation of administrative processes.

Implement FCA’s HR systems and procedures

Ensure adherence to FCA policies and the national labor law in all processes and procedures

Assist in staff recruitment and exits, introductions, orientation, trainings, staff benefits schemes etc.

Provide advice in personnel conflicts/processes when relevant.

Ensure that staff records in the office in the area of operation are up to date and filed appropriately.

Responsible for implementation of FCA’s occupation health at the field level.

Provide guidance and implement grievance and disciplinary procedures.

In liaison with the line managers and supervisors ensure that performance appraisals and other tools/processes of performance management are effectively carried out in time.

Qualifications

A Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Management or related discipline like Social Sciences, Social Work and Social Administration, Public Administration, etc.

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Good communication, facilitation and presentation skills. Strong interpersonal skills and high level of integrity

Computer literacy

The position involves making timely decision under pressure and also involves high level of integrity, due to care and caution

How To Apply

All qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to send a completed application letter and curriculum Vitae to: recruitment.esaro@kua.fi stating the vacancy job title in the subject line

Deadline for receiving applications is 22nd December 2021

FCA will only contact short- listed applicants.

FCA is an equal opportunity employer, irrespective of gender, race or religious affiliation. FCA is a signatory to the Code of Conduct for humanitarian agencies. Attempts to influence recruitment procedures through phone calls, emails or inducements of any kind will lead to disqualifications.