Admin Assistant
Job Purpose;
To provide support to our managers and employees, assist in daily office needs and manage the company’s general administrative activities. The Admin Assistant will be trusted with various in office and out of office duties including handling incoming and outgoing communication.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Maintaining Staff and Office filling and document archiving
- Answering phones and greeting visitors
- Scheduling appointments and maintaining calendars
- Scheduling and coordinating staff and other meetings
- Collating and distributing mails
- Preparing communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondence
- Keeping an inventory of office supplies and ordering new ones as necessitated
- Creating and updating records ensuring accuracy and validity of information
- Coordinating office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
- Managing the maintenace of office and facility equipments.
- Supervising staff in operations and dividing responsibilities to ensure performance.
- Submiting timely reports and prepare presentations/propasals as assigned
- Monitoring costs and expenses to assist in budget preparation
- Ensuring all bills are paid on time
Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Administration or related field
- 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- 2 years’ experience working in a banking industry
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Excellent time management skills and good Organizational Skills
- Possession of Basic computer skills.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: using the position as subject of email.
Interested and qualified? Go to Reeds Africa Consult on reedsafricaconsult.com to apply
