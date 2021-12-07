Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin Assistant

Job Purpose;

To provide support to our managers and employees, assist in daily office needs and manage the company’s general administrative activities. The Admin Assistant will be trusted with various in office and out of office duties including handling incoming and outgoing communication.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Maintaining Staff and Office filling and document archiving

Answering phones and greeting visitors

Scheduling appointments and maintaining calendars

Scheduling and coordinating staff and other meetings

Collating and distributing mails

Preparing communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports and other correspondence

Keeping an inventory of office supplies and ordering new ones as necessitated

Creating and updating records ensuring accuracy and validity of information

Coordinating office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

Managing the maintenace of office and facility equipments.

Supervising staff in operations and dividing responsibilities to ensure performance.

Submiting timely reports and prepare presentations/propasals as assigned

Monitoring costs and expenses to assist in budget preparation

Ensuring all bills are paid on time

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Administration or related field

3 years’ experience in a similar role

2 years’ experience working in a banking industry

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Excellent time management skills and good Organizational Skills

Possession of Basic computer skills.

