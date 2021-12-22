Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PRINCIPAL AUDIT OFFICER – SYSTEMS – (NTSA GRADE 6) – REF: NTSA/11/2021/12

Reporting to the Manager, Internal Audit, the Principal Audit Officer – Systems will be responsible for management and coordination of various information systems audit activities and assignments.

Responsibilities

Ensure annual risk assessment and preparation of annual internal system audit work plan and budget in a timely manner;

Manage and coordinate various information systems audit activities and assignments;

Review audit assignment proposals, audit plans and engagement programmes for audit of ICT systems;

Ensure preparation and/review of information systems audit working papers, audit findings and draft audit reports on information systems are prepared in time;

Ensure maintenance of high audit standards, adherence to plans, budgets and work schedules;

Monitor and make follow up on implementation of internal and external system audit recommendations and maintain a database of the implementation rate in consultation with the Manager, Internal Audit;

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual internal system audit reports/returns and advise on areas for improvement;

Carry out investigation on irregularities identified or reported in system audit reports or by management or any other source;

Identify activities and processes subject to information systems audit coverage, evaluating their significance and assessing the degree of risk inherent in terms of the audit costs involved;

Reviewing responses on draft audit report, prepare final audit reports and submit for review by the Manager Internal Audit;

Identify training needs for ICT auditors and ensure that relevant trainings are provided;

Review compliance with regulations, instructions and procedures in implementation of ICT systems; and

Head special audit assignment teams that may be appointed from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

At least eight (8) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been in a supervisory position in the Public Service/Private Sector;

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science/Computer Engineering or any other relevant field from a recognized institution;

Holder of Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or equivalent qualifications e.g. CISM, CISSP, CRISC, CEH;

Attended Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution

Registered as a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) or other IT Professional body in good standing; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution;

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above position are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Candidates must therefore, obtain and submit the following documents together with their applications:

Clearance Certificate from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the job reference number on both the application and envelope to the address below on or before 5:00pm on

Tuesday 11th January, 2022 enclosing CVs with full details of educational background and professional qualifications. The application should also have copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and the National ID card. Applications may be deposited at the Authority’s Head Office, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, Ground Floor, 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi in the application box or posted to:

The Director General

National Transport and Safety Authority

316 Upper Hill Chambers, 2

nd Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box, 3602 -00506

NAIROBI.

NTSA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.

Youth, Women and Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.