Our client a leading automotive company is currently looking to hire a Financial and Operations Auditor.

Responsibilities

Conduct quarterly review on internal controls and audits covering all the operation and Finance areas.

Continuously assessing the appropriateness and effectiveness of operational processes and practices to ensure efficient and effective utilization and accountability of resources.

Performing Risk Assessment tailored to each area under review necessary for identification, analysis and evaluation of areas of significant weakness constituting risks to the Organization.

Preparing clear and concise reports on the audit results and recommendations.

Ensuring audit recommendations are implemented through regular follow-ups with auditees.

Qualifications

Be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Be a holder of CPA (K) or its equivalent

Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in auditing; internal audit standards, ethics and fraud awareness.

Strong Analytical and documentation skills.

IT audit experience in SAP (ERP) corporate environment.

Experience in risk management will be an added advantage

Analytical, Organized and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.

Ability to maintain the highest standards of ethics, confidentiality and professionalism.

Good Communication, report writing and presentation skills.

Self-driven individual with ability to work under minimal supervision.

How To Apply

Please send your cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke