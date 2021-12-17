Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a leading automotive company is currently looking to hire a Financial and Operations Auditor.
Responsibilities
- Conduct quarterly review on internal controls and audits covering all the operation and Finance areas.
- Continuously assessing the appropriateness and effectiveness of operational processes and practices to ensure efficient and effective utilization and accountability of resources.
- Performing Risk Assessment tailored to each area under review necessary for identification, analysis and evaluation of areas of significant weakness constituting risks to the Organization.
- Preparing clear and concise reports on the audit results and recommendations.
- Ensuring audit recommendations are implemented through regular follow-ups with auditees.
Qualifications
- Be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- Be a holder of CPA (K) or its equivalent
- Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in auditing; internal audit standards, ethics and fraud awareness.
- Strong Analytical and documentation skills.
- IT audit experience in SAP (ERP) corporate environment.
- Experience in risk management will be an added advantage
- Analytical, Organized and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.
- Ability to maintain the highest standards of ethics, confidentiality and professionalism.
- Good Communication, report writing and presentation skills.
- Self-driven individual with ability to work under minimal supervision.
How To Apply
Please send your cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
