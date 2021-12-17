Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client a leading automotive company is currently looking to hire a Financial and Operations Auditor.

Responsibilities

  • Conduct quarterly review on internal controls and audits covering all the operation and Finance areas.
  • Continuously assessing the appropriateness and effectiveness of operational processes and practices to ensure efficient and effective utilization and accountability of resources.
  • Performing Risk Assessment tailored to each area under review necessary for identification, analysis and evaluation of areas of significant weakness constituting risks to the Organization.
  • Preparing clear and concise reports on the audit results and recommendations.
  • Ensuring audit recommendations are implemented through regular follow-ups with auditees.

Qualifications

  • Be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
  • Be a holder of CPA (K) or its equivalent
  • Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in auditing; internal audit standards, ethics and fraud awareness.
  • Strong Analytical and documentation skills.
  • IT audit experience in SAP (ERP) corporate environment.
  • Experience in risk management will be an added advantage
  • Analytical, Organized and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.
  • Ability to maintain the highest standards of ethics, confidentiality and professionalism.
  • Good Communication, report writing and presentation skills.
  • Self-driven individual with ability to work under minimal supervision.

How To Apply

Please send your cv to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply