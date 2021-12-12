Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sokowatch is transforming communities across Africa by revolutionizing access to essential goods and services. By connecting small shops to the digital economy, we fix inefficient supply chains and provide services previously unavailable to informal businesses. Sokowatch aims to provide everything a retailer needs, no wholesalers or banks necessary.

Thousands of retailers across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda,Uganda, Senegal and Ivory Coast use Sokowatch’s mobile ordering and delivery platform to receive the goods they need as quickly and cheaply as possible while also accessing growth financing for the first time. We’re looking to grow our team with highly talented and motivated employees who are excited to work in a fast-paced and dynamic startup environment.

He/She will undertake all aspects of financial management for Sokowatch at a regional level, including financial reporting, local tax compliance management and audits.

Finance Manager

Locations: Kenya, Nairobi

Responsibilities

Finance Management

Produce financial reports related to budgets, accounts payable, accounts receivables, expenses, etc.

Deliver fully auditable financial statements to external auditors

Review, monitor and manage budgets

Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies

Oversee fixed assets register

Forecast financial trends

Project Management

Report and liaise with leadership regarding all financial activities in the assigned market

Manage the Finance related projects in various countries and liaise with other functions

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

The successful candidate will possess:

5+ years of accounting experience, preferably in retail, at a company with over $50 M USD in annual turnover, or at a leading regional or international accounting firm

Must be bilingual ( English and French)

Prior work experience across East African markets preferred

Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration; preference ACCA or CPA

Negotiation skills and the ability to develop solid relationships with internal and external stakeholders

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

High degree of proficiency with accounting and administration software, preferably Quickbooks

A collaborative team player with integrity and a desire to work in a dynamic, fast-paced, start-up environment

Project management experience

Ability to communicate with sophistication within a business setting.

How to Apply

Apply To Position