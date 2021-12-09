Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are looking for a materials Accounts Assistant for our client. The main purpose for the position is

Maintaining standard costs of raw materials, packaging, machines and finished goods. Producing monthly management accounts including material costs. Producing monthly profit and loss statements.

Conducting analysis of all costs.

Position: Materials Accounts Assistant.

Location : Nakuru

Salary : 35K – 40K.

Responsibilities

Calculation of total Production Requirements to achieve Production Plan as listed in

Ensure data in the Production Calculator and BOM Calculator is accurate as per 360°

Make regular checks to ensure that production follows the 360° sheet and material is used as per the BOM/Production Calculator.

Implement Standard Operating Procedures to control and monitor consumption of material issued

Ensure correct reorder levels of Production

Ensure correct order levels of Purchase Requisition for Raw

Monitor and Control (via Senior Stores Administrator) the correct Consumption and reporting of consumption of Production.

Assist as Team Member the improvement projects to reduce waste and improve consumption while maintaining availability.

Reporting to COO and CEO Daily, Weekly and Monthly reports as indicated in SOP and reports timetable

Use of Palladium as the ultimate source of data and reporting

Monitor and report on Red Flag issues daily via coordinates with CEO and COO

Constant monitoring of stock levels taking into account re-order levels and lead times of individual Production items

Ensure Daily delivery of BOM’s required by

Attending Production co-ordinations with Production lead manager, purchasing staff and production

Production consumption and accounting – maintain and report on consumption vs production vs waste / scrap

Issuing strictly to BOM requirements and maintaining a policy of no issue if outstanding returns – This includes the monitoring and auditing of consumption and waste balancing to issue stock.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting/Finance Option), Business Management

(Accounting/Finance Option), or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution

At least 2 years work experience in a busy

Good knowledge of Accounting

Must have a high level of integrity

An enthusiastic individual with outstanding problem-solving

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

How to Apply

If you Qualify and up to the challenge,send your CV to jobs@employd.co.ke,email subject Materials Accounts Assistants. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted