Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accounts Assistant

JOB REF NO: KFC/HRA/SAA/2021

Job Purpose

The Finance Function is anchored on the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act 2012, and regulations.

The cadre is responsible for ensuring prudent and optimum utilization of Councils funds and preparing financial reports.

The officer will be reporting to the Manager Finance and Accounts and will be responsible for:

Preparing payment vouchers as per laid procedures.

Processing and maintaining Imprest.

Compiling and processing accounting statistics and records

Receipting of all revenues to the Commission

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the Department

Development of section budgets

Prepares and records assets, payables and monthly pending bills

Compiling and analyzing account information that will help in financial reporting

Reconciling and resolving daily transactions especially direct debits.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Have a minimum of four (4) years work experience in a relevant field;

Have CPA II/ ACCA II from a recognized institution;

Be Proficient in computer applications;

Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How To Apply

Please submit your application to csdlsrecruit2021@filmingkenya.com so as to be received not later than 4th January 2022.

INTEGRITY CLEARANCE:

In addition to the qualifications set above, shortlisted candidates will be required to provide copies of clearance certificates/letters of good standing from the following;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Credit Bureau Reference.

TERMS OF SERVICE

An attractive remunerative package, commensurate to qualifications, experience and responsibilities and in line with government guidelines will be offered to the successful applicant. The appointment is on a permanent and pensionable terms

Applications MUST consist of application cover letter, detailed CV with three (3) referees contacts; Indicate your current position, current remuneration, expected remuneration, e-mail and day-time telephone contact, relevant Certificates and Testimonials; and copy of National ID/Passport to be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission,

Jumuia Place, Second Floor, Lenana Road,

P. O. Box 76417,

00508 Nairobi.

KFC is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women, youth and

persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Applications without the relevant qualifications, copies of

required documents will not be considered.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted