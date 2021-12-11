Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant

The Position

Reporting to the Branch Operations Officer, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of the management of branch finances by, among others: handling and reconciling petty cash, imprest; posting and updating of members’ accounts with standing order remittances.

Responsibilities

Ensuring effective and efficient management of the branch finances.

Ensuring timely and accurate reconciliation of all branch accounts.

Collecting bank statements and posting on timely basis any requisite entries therein.

Posting, accurately, any reimbursements of branch petty cash and/ or Area Service Centre account imprests as may become necessary.

Posting of all branch payments in accordance with accounting policies and procedures.

Generating and issuing of branch periodic financial reports.

Carrying out accurate and timely posting of Area Service Centers reimbursements.

Assisting in the branch budgeting and forecasting exercises and issuance of variance reports.

Carrying out members’ funds transfer instructions as per policy.

In the absence of the branch operations officer, carrying out the delegated duties in accordance with policies and procedures.

Carrying out any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

• Bachelors’ Degree from a recognized institution.

• Diploma in Business Management or Banking, in combination with 3 years’ qualifying experience, may be accepted in lieu of the Bachelor’s Degree.

• CPA III or equivalent required.

• Minimum two (2) years relevant experience at an equivalent position in a financial institution.

• Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of management and staff,

How to Apply

Interested Applicants should apply using the links provided below on or before 10th December

2021.

1. Accounts Assistant: https://forms.gle/wKBsDTUVsrsqJXGb7

2. Sales and Relationship representative : https://forms.gle/amAn8JT9hrXqrp6i8