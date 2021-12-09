Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Duty Destination: EMBU ( HEAD OFFICE)

Reporting to the : FINANCE MANAGER

Job Description

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position. To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis

Responsibilities

Maintaining cashbooks

Carry out bank and ledgers reconciliation, identify and resolve errors and discrepancies on a timely basis.

To update journals and ledgers, file financial records and all other important documentation

Make all the necessary preparations for the External audits

Qualifications

A minimum of a completed CPA part II

Degree in Accounting, finance or related field

Proficiency in computer applications- proficiency in Ms Excel is essential

Should be 25 years and above

Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE

Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player and ability to multi task

Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

Excellent verbal and written communication

Experience in the finance sector will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 23rd December 2021

How to Submit Your Application

Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.

above. Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required ( Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )

) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to apply for the position of your choice from the listing