Country Finance Manager
Your Role
As Country Finance Manager, you will manage the financial and compliance for KOKO Kenya during a period of significant growth of the Company’s operations. This role is a great opportunity for a forward-thinking individual to collaborate in the definition of KOKO’s evolving organizational structure and work with an innovative team.
What You Will Bring
- BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field
- 5+ years of proven work experience as a Head of Finance, Director Finance, or similar role, ideally in the FMCG, Logistics, Energy, or Retail Sectors
- International financial experience, including knowledge of multi-currency FX & treasury processes
- Familiarity with export/import matters in Kenya and abroad
- In-depth understanding of cash flow management, bank reconciliation and bookkeeping
- Hands-on experience with budgeting and risk management
- Knowledge of data analysis and forecasting models
- Proficiency in several accounting software packages
- Solid analytical and decision-making skills
- Proven leadership record, including in respect of financial audits and external stakeholder management processes
- Experience of operating in a matrix reporting structure
- Uninterrupted track record of proven and unquestioned integrity
- MSc/MBA or relevant certification (e.g. CFA/CPA/CIMA) is a plus
- Capital markets or leading accountancy firm background is a plus
- Flawless written and spoken English, Kiswahili, and Indian language (Gujarati, Hindi) skills a plus
Responsibilities
What You Will Do
- Monitor, maintain, and regularly test operational controls, updating relevant procedure documents and process maps
- Align and improve existing accounting systems
- Take lead in the implementation of new and existing financial systems including upgrades, testing, and feedback
- Oversee processing of transactions in the Company’s accounting system
- Prepare monthly and quarterly management reporting packs for leadership & management teams, providing detailed commentary on performance
- Prepare management monthly accounts and interim reports under IFRS
- Manage the budget and reforecasting processes, ensuring operating costs and operational efficiencies are considered
- Assist in the coordination, preparation, and sign-off of annual financial statements
- Provide advice and recommendations on financial procedures and practices
- Liaise with internal software teams and external service providers to set up bespoke financial accounting and reporting modules
- Manage the financial control process to ensure the integrity of the accounting records, ensuring regular reconciliations are prepared and reviewed
- Ensure that financial accounting policies comply with current financial reporting standards and are adhered to in practice
- Have detailed knowledge of current financial reporting standards, policies, and regulations
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Koko Networks on jobs.lever.co to apply
