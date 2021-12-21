Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Country Finance Manager

Your Role

As Country Finance Manager, you will manage the financial and compliance for KOKO Kenya during a period of significant growth of the Company’s operations. This role is a great opportunity for a forward-thinking individual to collaborate in the definition of KOKO’s evolving organizational structure and work with an innovative team.

What You Will Bring

BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

5+ years of proven work experience as a Head of Finance, Director Finance, or similar role, ideally in the FMCG, Logistics, Energy, or Retail Sectors

International financial experience, including knowledge of multi-currency FX & treasury processes

Familiarity with export/import matters in Kenya and abroad

In-depth understanding of cash flow management, bank reconciliation and bookkeeping

Hands-on experience with budgeting and risk management

Knowledge of data analysis and forecasting models

Proficiency in several accounting software packages

Solid analytical and decision-making skills

Proven leadership record, including in respect of financial audits and external stakeholder management processes

Experience of operating in a matrix reporting structure

Uninterrupted track record of proven and unquestioned integrity

MSc/MBA or relevant certification (e.g. CFA/CPA/CIMA) is a plus

Capital markets or leading accountancy firm background is a plus

Flawless written and spoken English, Kiswahili, and Indian language (Gujarati, Hindi) skills a plus

Responsibilities

What You Will Do

Monitor, maintain, and regularly test operational controls, updating relevant procedure documents and process maps

Align and improve existing accounting systems

Take lead in the implementation of new and existing financial systems including upgrades, testing, and feedback

Oversee processing of transactions in the Company’s accounting system

Prepare monthly and quarterly management reporting packs for leadership & management teams, providing detailed commentary on performance

Prepare management monthly accounts and interim reports under IFRS

Manage the budget and reforecasting processes, ensuring operating costs and operational efficiencies are considered

Assist in the coordination, preparation, and sign-off of annual financial statements

Provide advice and recommendations on financial procedures and practices

Liaise with internal software teams and external service providers to set up bespoke financial accounting and reporting modules

Manage the financial control process to ensure the integrity of the accounting records, ensuring regular reconciliations are prepared and reviewed

Ensure that financial accounting policies comply with current financial reporting standards and are adhered to in practice

Have detailed knowledge of current financial reporting standards, policies, and regulations

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Koko Networks on jobs.lever.co to apply