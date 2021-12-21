Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Finance Manager

An established Company in Nairobi is currently hiring for a Finance Manager. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:

Qualifications

Over 5 years’ experience in Finance Manager capacity.

Degree in Finance/Accounting. Masters an added advantage.

CPA(K)/ACCA.

ERP required.

Self-motivated.

Keen on details.

Team leader.

Responsibilities

Providing timely advice to the management in financial matters.

Ensuring accurate financial reports.

Responsible for developing cash-flow statements.

In-charge of managing credit.

Projecting profit.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please apply through our website portal;

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/finance-manager

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES