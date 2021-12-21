Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Finance Manager

An established Company in Nairobi is currently hiring for a Finance Manager. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:

Qualifications

  • Over 5 years’ experience in Finance Manager capacity.
  • Degree in Finance/Accounting. Masters an added advantage.
  • CPA(K)/ACCA.
  • ERP required.
  • Self-motivated.
  • Keen on details.
  • Team leader.

Responsibilities

  • Providing timely advice to the management in financial matters.
  • Ensuring accurate financial reports.
  • Responsible for developing cash-flow statements.
  • In-charge of managing credit.
  • Projecting profit.
  • Perform other related duties as assigned.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please apply through our website portal;

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/finance-manager

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply