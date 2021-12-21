Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Finance Manager
An established Company in Nairobi is currently hiring for a Finance Manager. The ideal candidate should meet the criteria below:
Qualifications
- Over 5 years’ experience in Finance Manager capacity.
- Degree in Finance/Accounting. Masters an added advantage.
- CPA(K)/ACCA.
- ERP required.
- Self-motivated.
- Keen on details.
- Team leader.
Responsibilities
- Providing timely advice to the management in financial matters.
- Ensuring accurate financial reports.
- Responsible for developing cash-flow statements.
- In-charge of managing credit.
- Projecting profit.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
Please apply through our website portal;
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job-application-form/finance-manager
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES
