Trade Finance Manager

Key Responsibilities

Drive the growth of Trade Finance incomes, business volumes and manage assigned portfolios, from the process of deal origination, structuring, credit approval, contracting and placement to ensure that the process is finalized within optimal time.

Developing the bank’s trade finance strategy, products, and plans while continuously reviewing performance against targets.

Prospect for new to bank clients in conjunction with Relationship Managers and offer innovative and customized solutions. Marketing and selling trade finance products through branches and the commercial center.

Ensure strong cross-selling of existing and new products to existing and new clients; by providing technical product expertise and conducting joint calls, and in this process, maintain effective liaison with all relevant business units in the bank.

Establish and maintain ties with market participants including international banks, financial institutions, trade finance intermediaries and corporates.

Organise/Participate in Trade Finance forums for customers both internal and external for establishing market presence with emphasis on broadening the scope of the Trade finance offering

Provide Client advisory services on Trade finance products, solutions, transactions, and services to the relevant stakeholders across the Bank.

Monitoring the market, industry trends, competitors to collate information on trade finance trends for purposes of business acquisition, product development.

Ensuring compliance with both internal and external regulatory requirements.

Initiate DIB group relationships in key markets hence driving Kenya’s import and export trade.

Market and grow Trade Finance business emanating from Financial Institutions in Kenya and the Region.

Actively support product development and sales initiatives by Relationship Managers and Branch Managers to sustain the bank’s market share in the trade finance business.

Ensure adherence to SLAs with relevant business units.

Achieving and maintaining the position of leading Trade Finance Bank in Kenya among all banks through continuous innovation of new products as well as delivery of high-quality customer service.

Qualifications

Undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree.

Training/Skills

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

In-depth knowledge of trade finance, corporate banking products, and DIB strategy & policies.

Work Experience

5-6years of Commercial Banking experience of which at least 4 years of Product Development in Trade Finance is a must.

Competencies:

Effective leadership, decision-making, and team-building skills.

Ability to work in a cross-cultural environment.

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills.

Strong knowledge of trade finance, local corporate banking market and vision about future direction and market sensitives.

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV and cover letter to careers@dibkenya.co.ke quoting Ref. No. CB/TFM/018/21 as the Subject of the email application.