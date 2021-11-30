Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounting Internship
REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS
Dotted reporting line to Senior Accountant Programmes
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB.
To assist in various Finance Department tasks in order to build experience and competence.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE INTERN.
- Perform Bank reconciliation as may be designated.
- Preparation of Local Purchase Orders.
- Preparation of payment Vouchers for various bank accounts.
- Assist in the review of Rental debtor’s account.
- Assist in scanning & photocopying of vouchers.
- Assist in stamping the vouchers with stamp paid once payment process is completed
- Assist in payables and accruals management processes.
- Assist in keying data into the accounting system.
- Assist in preparation of donor reports.
- Assist in retrieval and filling of documents during audit.
- Assist in preparation of various audit schedules.
- Any other duty as may be designated from time to time
JOB SPECIFICATION AND OTHER INFORMATION RELATED TO THE JOB
Level of Education/Academic Qualification
Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or related field
Other Competencies/Abilities/Skills Required
- Resilient to work dynamics
- Flexible
- Good Interpersonal Skills
- Experience in computerized accounting systems
Relevant Job Experience
At least 3 Months experience in accounting
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) on docs.google.com to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>