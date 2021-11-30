Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounting Internship

REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS

Dotted reporting line to Senior Accountant Programmes

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB.

To assist in various Finance Department tasks in order to build experience and competence.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE INTERN.

Perform Bank reconciliation as may be designated.

Preparation of Local Purchase Orders.

Preparation of payment Vouchers for various bank accounts.

Assist in the review of Rental debtor’s account.

Assist in scanning & photocopying of vouchers.

Assist in stamping the vouchers with stamp paid once payment process is completed

Assist in payables and accruals management processes.

Assist in keying data into the accounting system.

Assist in preparation of donor reports.

Assist in retrieval and filling of documents during audit.

Assist in preparation of various audit schedules.

Any other duty as may be designated from time to time

JOB SPECIFICATION AND OTHER INFORMATION RELATED TO THE JOB

Level of Education/Academic Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or related field

Other Competencies/Abilities/Skills Required

Resilient to work dynamics

Flexible

Good Interpersonal Skills

Experience in computerized accounting systems

Relevant Job Experience

At least 3 Months experience in accounting

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) on docs.google.com to apply