Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



City Eye Hospital

Job Vacancies: Accountants

About Us: City Eye Hospital is a social venture that provides quality and affordable eye care to people living in Kenya and is a member of the ACCESS eye hospital network in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are a dedicated, dynamic, and experienced team of eye care professionals.

We are looking forward to onboard top and unique talent to support our venture of offering unmatched eye care services in line with our core values; God, People and Excellence.

We have exciting career opportunities as detailed below;

Our Ref: CEH/HR/REC/033/2021

Terms of Engagement: Permanent

Role: Accountant

Place of work: City Eye Hospital- Main Hospital

Reporting to: Senior Accountant

No. of Vacancies: 2

Main Purpose of the Role: Reporting to the Senior Accountant, the incumbent will be tasked to offer assistance in all accounting functions including Reconciliations (Optical, Banks and Payables).

Key Responsibilities

Performing day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording of financial data.

Reconciling the accounts receivable ledger to ensure all payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Posting monthly journals (Accruals & Prepayments).

Generating monthly reports: Profit and Loss Account, Balance Sheet, Trial Balance and supporting ledgers.

Participating in the monthly and yearly stock takes.

Performing intercompany billings and reconciliations.

Preparing management accounts.

Preparing and participating in annual audit.

Safeguarding of the organization’s assets and Tagging of fixed assets.

Offering accounting support to sister companies.

Timely preparation of VAT, WVAT and Withholding taxes.

Optical revenue daily report checking, weekly reconciliation and monthly reconciliation with the optical team.

Timely filing of documents.

Reconciling accounts payable transactions/ledgers.

Performing Mpesa and Bank account reconciliations.

Any other duty that may be assigned.

Knowledge and Experience Required

CPA Finalist.

Bachelor of Commerce or Business Management (Finance/Accounting Option)

3 years’ experience in a similar role.

ICPAK Membership shall be an added advantage

Must be available to on- board immediately.

Key Skills and Competencies Required

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrated leadership and team management skills

Strong communication skills

Proactive and assertive with strong relational and networking skills.

Strong time management skills and self-motivation skills

Able to meet strict deadlines under minimal supervision.

Application Criteria

Interested and qualified candidates to make their applications through careers@cityeyehospital.or.ke with the subject being “Accountant – CEH/HR/REC/002/2022’’.

This should reach us on or before 7th January 2022.

The application must include;

An up-to-date CV, not more than 4 pages long, with the current and expected remuneration indicated in the CV.

A one-page document in PDF format explaining how their personality aligns to the core values of City Eye Hospital.

We are committed to grant you a great applicant’s experience, and we do not discriminate against gender, religion, marital status or any other diversities.

All applications shall be accorded due consideration but due to the high volume of the same that we receive, we shall only be able to contact the shortlisted candidates.

Applicants who fail to adhere to the application criteria indicated and do not meet the qualifications highlighted shall automatically be disqualified.