The Karen Hospital is a 102 bed multispecialty Hospital in Kenya located in Karen along Karen –Langata Road, Nairobi. We offer patient focused, world class medical treatment and accord the highest standards of medical care to all our patients indiscriminately.

With our State of the art amenities, equipment and our well trained staff, we are committed to delivering the most effective and most compassionate care to all our patients.

Since inception in 2006, The Karen Hospital has been acclaimed for excellence in clinical care in Africa and beyond. The Karen Hospital proud to be ISO 9001:2015 certified for compliance with Quality Management Systems and is committed to continuous improvement in service delivery. We are seeking to recruit a highly motivated visionary and results oriented candidate to fill in the below position:

RECONCILIATION ACCOUNTANT REF: RA/12/2021 REF No: TKH/RD/11/21

Reports to the Chief Accountant.

Responsible for Bank, MPESA and Swipe Reconciliations towards ensuring accuracy of the Trial balance.

Responsibilities

Reviewing financial transactions in the ERP;

Ensuring recording of bank and loan transactions and completeness of financial transactions in the ERP;

Ensuring and filing of Bank statements, bank reconciliations and other supporting documents;

Monitor bank transactions and ensure all collections as per cashiers’ shifts are banked intact;

Preparing bank reconciliations for all cash books against bank statements, MPESA statements and swipe statements within set timelines;

Reconciliation of receipt control accounts;

Loan reconciliations;

Reviewing allocation report and ensuring reconciliations of remittances are done within the set timelines;

Ensure Superior Customer Experience to all internal and external client;

Qualifications

CPA/ACCA Graduate or Bachelor degree in business and CPA/ACCA Part II/ATD

At least 3 years’ experience in Audit and accounting of which 2 years must be in reputable audit firm as an Audit Semi Senior or above;

Experience in a hospital environment is desirable

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit our website and apply online at https://www.karenhospital.org/about-us/ OR you can send your detailed CV to us on email to: recruitment@karenhospital.org quoting the reference number

Deadline for submission is 17th December 2021

Due to the large number of applicants only shortlisted candidates will be contacted