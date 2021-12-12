Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant (APM Terminals)

Opportunity

The Accountant is overall responsible for financial reporting & analysis for the Mombasa Depots, Business Performance management, coordinating country-wide projects and generally providing the Area Finance team, as well as the Area Leadership team with accurate, timely, and comprehensive quality financial information and feedback on performance and business plans.

It is the Accountant’s responsibility to ensure that appropriate financial controls and policies are in place. The incumbent is expected to be committed to supporting the corporate and business strategies, adding value and maintaining close and strong relationship with all stakeholders.

This is a one-year fixed-term contract, based in Mombasa.

We offer

Key responsibilities

Ensure timely and accurate reporting of entity results with a 100% score in completeness, timeliness and quality in Reporting.

Ensure that the accounting system is up-to-date with all transactions.

Complete and correct accounting of the country’s result every month in line with APMM GAAP.

Monthly reconciliation for all accounts.

To ensure that adequate visibility of all items in the PNL and Balance Sheet is provided to all stakeholders and deliver necessary management reports.

Ensure timely and accurate processing of customer collections and vendor payments.

Bank reconciliations.

Ensure proper registration process in local and corporate accounting systems (SAP, IFS & HFM)

Coordination with internal and external auditors, tax authorities and lawyers as required.

Ensure the compliance of tax, legal and transfer pricing matters.

Ensure corporate governance policies and procedures are in place and up to date.

Carry out cost projections at required intervals for Budget/FYE.

Consolidate and prepare Budget/FYE data.

Manage budget and full year estimate.

We are looking for

A dedicated and qualified candidate with:

Professional qualification such as ACCA, ACMA, ACA, CPA or equivalent is a must.

3+ Solid Experience in Finance and Accounting.

Knowledge of Tax laws.

Knowledge of and experience with SAP.

Excellent Stakeholder Management skills.

Strong core values & willingness to live our company culture.

A structured way of working, showing attention to detail.

Communication in open, engaging, sharing, assertive, inquisitive and clear.

Detail-oriented with a structured, methodical way of working.

Must be highly self-driven and result oriented

Multi-disciplined, including finance & accounting.

How To Apply

