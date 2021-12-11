Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant – Financial Control

Key Responsibilities

Technical support in respect of the Bank to the Manager – financial control.

Scan the regulatory environment and keep Manager Financial Control informed of all new accounting policies and procedures and reporting rules and regulations and their implications.

Responsible for the preparation of Financial reports for the manager – Financial control to review.

Serve as a focal point of accounting and provide assistance with interpretation of financial data.

Preparation of daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual returns to CBK under guidance of Manager Financial Control.

Liaison with respective departments to ensure compliance in submission of all regulatory returns CBK as per the prudential guidelines.

Assist with External audit process by providing required audit schedules and support documents.

Preparation of daily management reports including Dashboard, PL & BS.

Preparation of month end reports PL & BS and carry out analysis against budgets.

Preparation of ALCO pack for review by Manager Financial Control.

Provide backup for the Manager – Financial control, whenever the need arises, in the preparation of Management accounts and reporting including Cost allocation, Funds Transfer Pricing engines at granular levels to enable the production of Scorecards and Dashboards, Business MIS, Business segment / product and customer profitability reports and other cube reports for Corporate Bank, Retail Bank and Treasury segments

Execute monthly profit distribution (PDM) as per the operational manual.

Carry out maintenances for Profit Distribution Model (PDM) process in line with the tenets of Sharia Compliant Banking practices.

Assist with regular reviews and validation of the system to ensure the robustness and accuracy of the PDM process

Maintain the required local regulations, coordinate preparation and review of all local tax returns with local tax advisors.

Ensure compliance with local regulatory requirements as issued by the Bank Regulators, the Taxation Authorities, Ministry of Finance, and other bodies affecting the banking industry.

Qualifications

University Degree in Finance, Business or Accounting.

CPA(K) or Chartered Accountant or similar qualification.

Training/Skills

Knowledge of CBK electronic software reporting module and/or bank connect

Experience in Accounts Department

Knowledge of International Accounting and Reporting Best Practices

Good knowledge of the Financial and Banking sector

Knowledge of CBK reporting requirements and repercussions for failure to comply.

Work Experience :

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in an accounting or audit environment

Competencies:

Good interpersonal skills and good verbal and written communication skills.

Good numerical skills

Good computer skills, especially MS Excel

Dynamic, analytical, and self-driven individual with the ability to work under pressure.

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV and cover letter to careers@dibkenya.co.ke by Friday, 10th December 2021, Quoting Ref. No. FD/ FC/020/21 as the Subject of the email application.