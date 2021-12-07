Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance/ Business Accountant

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Accounting

Supports and co-leads on accounting analysis and auditing for assigned area of responsibility

Prepare a variety of complex financial and/or cost activities, statements and/or reports including but not limited to trial balances, balance sheets, financial statements, profit-and-loss statements or statements of sourcing and application of funds. Prepares journal entries for entry into the general ledger or cost accounting system on a monthly basis by collecting necessary data, analyzing and/or allocating costs, and preparing audit train support for the journal entries

Prepares appropriate commentary or explanations relating to report items of particular interest or significance. Conducts any investigations of the accounts involved. Recommends to management the actions to be taken

Responsible for all aspects of accounts receivables – review and approve manual billings, review debtors ageing and determine follow up actions, ensure all sales related activities are reported timely and accurate

Tax and Audit

Ensures that systems and procedures are in compliance with company policies, acceptable accounting practices, and applicable regulations.

Prepare audit documentation and participation in internal and external audits

Identify, recommend and implement solutions in consultation with the management for continuous improvement opportunities in the areas of operation.

Business Partnering and Projects

Align with non-finance local departments as needed, e.g. logistics, HR, marketing, 3rd party as needed (e.g. distributor company)

To provide financial support and data analysis and reports to relevant stakeholders by receiving the request, identifying the required outputs, preparing the data and analysis and presenting / submitting to the relevant party within the agreed deadlines

Customer Service (sales order processing) – working with logistics to ensure delivery of excellent customer service. Supplies or explains data to customers, secures information, or describes data, which could be made available. Provides advice on accounting matters especially when based on well-established principles and practices

Projects: independently and proactively seeks and identifies opportunities for process improvements and efficiencies within the Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain organization. Recommends and implements solutions designed to improve the processes

Supports on Finance transformation topics

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance. Accounting IAS Certification (i.e. CPA, ACCA etc.) preferred

Proven knowledge of finance and accounting principles and practices GAAP or IFRS and auditing

Knowledge of applications in a computerized environment, including spreadsheets applications, and databases (e.g. Excel, PowerPoint, Word, G-Suite, etc.)

Experience working with one or more SAP Modules (i.e. FCC, FI, CO/PA, MM, and FA) and related technology systems

Proven analytical, and accuracy skills. Requires attention to details

Proactive and accountable for delivering results (follows through to through to execute all tasks). Ability to perform work with limited direction and guidance.

Ability to prioritize effectively and multitask, adhere to tight and established deadlines, and manage up

Strong interpersonal skills and team player attitude

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Strong presentation and analytical skills

Experience

Finance/Accounting experience 3 – 5 years

Prior experience in Pharmaceutical companies is a plus

Prior experience in transition projects is a plus

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Roche Kenya on www.roche.com to apply