ACCOUNTANT GRADE EBK 6

REF: REF NO. EBK/HR & ADM/RT/030/VOL. I/ (325)

REPORTING LINE: ACCOUNTANT WILL REPORT TO SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

JOB PURPOSE

The job holder will work under the guidance and supervision of a senior accountant. The main purpose of this position is to ensure accuracy of financial documents before forwarding them for further processing.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the officer will entail:-

Preparation of vouchers and committal documents and submit them for processing in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Banking of all receipts (cash and cheques) on behalf of the Board;

Maintaining registers of documents received by and dispatched from the department;

Issuing receipts for monies received by the Board;

Filling payments and receipt vouchers and ensure safety of the departments files;

Filing simple statutory returns with the relevant institutions;

Entering in the system entries relating to revenues and expenses; and

Maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books,registers and preparation of simple management reports e.g. imprest and expenditure returns.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:-

Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce(Accounting/Finance Option), Business Management (Accounting/Finance Option),Business Administration, economics or its equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

Be a holder of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Part III or its equivalent;

Certificate in basic computer applications for recognized packages; and

Certificate in at least one accounting related computer application package.

Key Competencies and Skills

For consideration to the position, the candidate must demonstrate that they have:

IT Proficiency especially in accounting systems

Planning skills

Analytical Skills

Communication skills

Ability to work in a team

Ethical and Integrity

TERMS OF SERVICE:

The positions are on Permanent and Pensionable Terms of Service.

An attractive and competitive compensation and benefits package awaits the successful applicant.

CONDITIONS FOR APPLICATION

Successful candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya and will therefore be required to provide the following documents;

Clearance certificates from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),

Valid Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations ;

Clearance certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB);

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to log onto the Boards recruitment portal via https://ebk.go.ke/recruitment and must complete the registration and submit the same as well as attach the following documents.

Copy of National Identification Card or Passport.

Cover Letter

Detailed CVs (giving current contact details of three (3) referees),

Copies of all academic and professional certificates, copies of testimonials, details of current position, current remuneration

Attach all the above documents as one pdf document

All applications must be submitted through the e-recruitment portal to be considered. No Hard Copy Application will be accepted.

All applications(Cover Letters) must be received not later than 14th December2021 at 1700 Hours and should be addressed to;

THE REGISTRAR/CEO

ENGINEERS BOARD OF KENYA,

P. O. Box 30324-00100 NAIROBI.

The Board is an equal-opportunity employer in keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya 2010 particularly Articles 10, 27(4) and 232. The Board therefore encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race,culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply.