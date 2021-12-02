Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTANT III – PSC 8

(a) Duties and Responsibilities:

i. Collation of financial estimates;

ii. Verification of payment vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

iii. General accounting work involving book-keeping knowledge and routine accounting entries;

iv. Determination of aggregate expenditure;

v. Control of expenditure and below-the-line group of accounts; and

vi. Supervision of the revenue collection processes.

(b) Requirements for Appointment: –

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

i. Have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/institution; and

ii. Have passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Kenya Examination or any other acceptable professional accountancy qualification.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC so as to reach the undersigned on or before 10th December 2021.

NOTE:

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided and can be reached at any time.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.